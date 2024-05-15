Interview with Cuban president by Ignacio Ramonet to be broadcast today

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The interview with Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel by Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet will be broadcast today at 6:00 p.m., local time, on the Cubavisión and Caribe channels.

The material will also be available on the professor’s social networks and on the website of the Presidency of the Republic.

The day before, Ramonet described the meeting with the president as “interesting, a very rich conversation, also in an extremely pleasant, beautiful, very Cuban setting.”

In statements offered to the Mesa Redonda television program, the journalist and writer highlighted that during the dialogue, all kinds of internal and international concerns were freely addressed, with great sincerity on the part of the head of state.

He noted that this experience as an interviewer and journalist has been very interesting, and announced that several international publications have requested to reproduce the material.