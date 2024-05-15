Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 11th International Meeting of Justice and Law begins today in Havana, with some 400 delegates from Cuba and other countries which will exchange on different judicial practices.

According to the first vice president of the Supreme People’s Court, Maricela Sosa, operators from the judicial systems of Laos, El Salvador, China, Namibia, Mozambique, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, among other nations, will attend the forum.

The meeting will be held in person until May 17 at the Convention Palace, and online with specialists interested in the development of the debates.

The event will address issues related to population aging; the legality and impartiality of judges in the administration of justice; the interpretation of the Law, family, civil and administrative matters; and the response to domestic and gender violence.

Likewise, the island’s legal operators will share their experiences about digitalization within the Popular Court System and the implementation of new legislation following the approval of the Constitution of the Republic in 2019.