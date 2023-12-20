Diaz-Canel says the municipality has to be the manager of development

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel on Tuesday highlighted the conviction of strengthening the municipal structure as the fundamental basis of the administration.

During his speech before the deputies of the Economy Commission of the Cuban Parliament, he emphasized the need to advance in the decentralization of powers and competences, and stressed that municipalities must believe in their capacity to be the managers of the development of their territories.

The dignitary emphasized the importance of taking advantage of the powers of the municipalities and articulating territorial development strategies, reconciling them with the State’s plan and budget.

He pointed out the need to develop solid productive systems and resize the entrepreneurial system, even if the companies have state mandates at the provincial or national level.

The president stressed that it is crucial to compose a map of actors in the municipality and integrate state-owned, private and cooperative companies.

He stressed the importance of taking advantage of endogenous forces and deepening municipal work systems. In this regard, he mentioned that the mayors must receive the necessary support and recalled that the governing body is the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power.

Díaz-Canel emphasized the importance of coordination at the provincial level, through a Government Council, to analyze and advise on the implementation of policies.

He highlighted the need to create alliances between municipalities, where the provincial government can play a fundamental role. The president expressed that in the year 2024 progress must be made in these directions, with special emphasis on strengthening the municipalities.

For his part, Alejandro Gil, Minister of Economy, mentioned three key elements in the decentralization process.

First, the change in the country’s economy in recent years, moving away from a centralized approach to a more contextualized one. Second, he highlighted the importance of aligning municipal development strategies with decisions to integrate new economic actors, with the objective of harmonizing interests and strengthening territories. Gil emphasized that the change of subordination is not simply a bureaucratic change, but an opportunity to achieve a more integrated and integrated approach to the development of the territories.