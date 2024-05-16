Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Indian hotel chain MGM Muthu Hotels will carry out domestic flights in Cuba with its own airline to promote tourism.

MGM Muthu Hotels & Resorts was the first Indian chain to establish itself in Cuba, six years ago. Among its pioneering advances is the opening of the first LGBTIQ+ hotel, the Grand Muthu Rainbow Hotel in Cayo Guillermo, in the province of Ciego de Ávila.

In statements during the 42nd International Tourism Fair this year, Nesamani Maran Muthu, president of the MGM Muthu Hotels hotel chain, confirmed that Muthu Aviation will operate to the Coco and Santa María keys, and to Santiago de Cuba and Holguín.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Tourism, with the implementation of this platform the number of visitors to Cuba is expected to increase, especially those from Asian destinations such as India.

MGM Muthu Hotels will make new investments in the future. One of them was signed in FitCuba-2024 with the Cubanacán Group, for the marketing and administration of the Segundo Frente hotel, in the Sierra Cristal, with about 600 rooms.