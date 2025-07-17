Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban authorities informed Parliament of the measures to address the water supply crisis affecting more than one million people, 300,000 of them due to equipment breakdowns.

The president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), Antonio Rodríguez, explained the causes of the deficit and the measures to mitigate it before the Industry, Construction, and Energy Committee of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP, parliament).

He commented that the Caribbean island is severely affected by the drought, with rainfall records of only 41 percent of the historical average for the rainy season, a situation that is equally critical this month.

“Added to this is the lack of fuel to meet supply plans, blackouts due to the instability of the National Electric Power System, and the breakdown of water pumping equipment,” he stated.

According to information shared with deputies at the Convention Center prior to the 5th session of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), last year the investment amount exceeded six billion pesos, and in 2025, projects will be carried out in all provinces.

Rodríguez mentioned the improved supply in the Guantanamo municipality of Caimanera (eastern Guantanamo), an extremely dry area with very low annual rainfall. There, he stated, they were able to guarantee a supply for approximately 116 days.

In Santiago de Cuba, he added, they had the support of other organizations to mitigate the low availability of water pumping equipment.

Thus, the National Institute of Architects (INRH) installed a system at the dam’s bottom intake, and the Revolutionary Armed Forces provided two machines previously used in an irrigation system. “In addition, the Union of Military Industries acquired resources to repair 100 pumps in its workshops,” he explained.

The members of the permanent commission also highlighted the installation of 766 solar pumping systems, 697 of which serve a population of 445,000, for a technical availability ratio of 94%.