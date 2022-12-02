Havana, Cuba.- The sectoral program of science, technology and innovation of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources of Cuba involves five universities that are prioritizing the development of projects to improve water supply and sanitation. This effort is being managed by the company Interfaz, attached to the Jose Antonio Echeverría Technological University of Havana, better […]

This effort is being managed by the company Interfaz, attached to the Jose Antonio Echeverría Technological University of Havana, better known as Cujae, Yoermes Gonzalez, director of the Center for Hydraulic Research of that university, told Prensa Latina.

We are focusing on providing technological solutions from universities to the water sector, regarding both supply and sanitation, Gonzalez said in Havana’s International Convention Center during the 20th Scientific Convention on Engineering and Architecture.

We have five educational centers to carry out this task, with both projects and the advice of experts.

The University of Pinar del Rio, the Agrarian University of Havana, the University of Ciego de Avila, the University of Camagüey, and the University of Oriente are the institutions involved in the initiative.

A group of entities such as the Comprehensive Management of Terrestrial Waters, Sanitation Management, and Camagüey’s Water Science and Technology Enterprise is also involved, the specialist commented.

The latter, he added, was once a productive institution and today it develops technology, Gonzalez pointed out.

All of them together contribute to projects, we have contracted and are executing 20 plans contributing with production and technology, for example, the rain gauge and the multipulsor hydraulic ram.

We are creating prototypes that will eventually be produced for the domestic market and later for export, the expert said.