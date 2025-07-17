Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) approved a declaration condemning the United States government’s policy of hostility against the island, which continues to intensify today.

During the fifth session of the legislative body, headed by the historic leader of the Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro, and President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the deputies denounced the US presidential memorandum of June 30, 2025, which intensifies the blockade.

They also pointed out the White House’s responsibility for the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial war, as a means to achieve the imperialist and colonialist goal of seizing Cuba.

It reiterates that Washington’s aggression against Cuba violates international law and multiple UN resolutions. This policy also violates the right to self-determination, by virtue of which we Cubans have sovereignly established our national project, the declaration emphasizes.

The text states that the “current shortages and the great challenges facing the Cuban economy in its recovery, growth, and development are the result of the extreme reinforcement of the blockade, which, especially since 2017, has had a qualitatively more damaging effect.”

It points out that the shortages of food, medicine, fuel, and electricity that the Cuban people are suffering today would not exist if this genocidal economic war had not been prolonged and intensified.

The Parliament’s statement describes the consequences of the blockade, which, among other things, prohibits Americans from traveling to Cuba, hampers fuel supplies, hinders the sending of remittances, and pressures third-country governments to receive Cuban medical services.

At the same time, Washington intimidates commercial and financial entities around the world to prevent their relations with Cuba, and its measures stimulate lawsuits in U.S. courts against investors on the island, the statement notes.

It also denounces the unjust and arbitrary inclusion of Cuba on the list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism, with its dire consequences for the Cuban economy, which are shamelessly presented as actions for the good of the Cuban people.

The island’s legislature reaffirmed to legislators and friends from all latitudes that “the political will of this people will not be broken nor subjected to the hegemonic dictates of the United States government.”

Cuba is aware of “the extraordinary challenges at hand,” the document asserts, emphasizing that, despite the siege, Cubans will stand united against “these and other aggressive maneuvers by the U.S. government and the corrupt anti-Cuban clique that promotes them, without ever renouncing the commitment to building a society where dignity, justice, and well-being are always the heritage of all.”