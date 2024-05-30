Share

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of Suriname, Marinus Bee, began an official visit to Cuba this Wednesday, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

During his stay in the country at the head of a delegation from the South American nation, the visitor will be received at the National Capitol by his Cuban counterpart, Esteban Lazo, and will hold conversations with other authorities. He will also visit places of historical and cultural interest, among other activities.

In statements to the press, Bee indicated that this is his second visit to Cuba, where he came with the primary objective of strengthening mutual cooperation in the face of common challenges as Caribbean countries.

The delegation of the National Assembly of Suriname is also made up of legislators Asiskumar Gajadien and Melvin Bouva; the general secretary of the legislative body Ruth De Windt; among other officials.

Cuba and Suriname established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1979, which have been supported for more than four decades by solidarity and bilateral cooperation.