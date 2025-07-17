Share

Havana, Cuba.- Deputies of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power are debating the progress of the Caribbean country’s energy recovery and the mechanisms of popular control.

On Thursday, the second day of the Fifth Ordinary Session, the Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, informed legislators about the progress of the Government Program to recover the National Electricity System.

The parliamentary agenda included the approval of the Foreign Policy Guidelines for the 2025-2028 period and the accountability of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation.

Deputies also learned about the improvement of institutional and popular control mechanisms.

The day before, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero addressed the progress of the government’s program to correct distortions and boost the economy in the regular session.

As part of the strategic developments, Marrero announced that the transformation of the official exchange market will begin in the second half of the year, including a comprehensive update of the exchange rate regimes in the various monetary systems.

The head of government also reported on the increase in pensions for those who receive less than four thousand pesos due to age, disability, or a unified pension resulting from the death of a spouse.

“There are many challenges we must overcome, including the gradual resolution of the problems that most affect the population (…) We believe that in this regard, what is provided for in the program, the course charted, is the correct one,” he emphasized.

He emphasized that despite living in a context of economic war, the Cuban government is determined to continue defending the achievements of the Revolution and building a sovereign, independent, socialist, democratic, prosperous, and sustainable society for all and for the good of all.