Havana, Cuba.- The Third Ordinary Period of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (ANPP, Parliament) completes its second day today at the Convention Palace, where debates on important issues for the life of the nation continue.

Filled with numerous legislative and economic issues, the agenda includes this Thursday the debate on the oversight carried out on the Ministry of the Food Industry and the accountability of the Ministry of Domestic Trade.

Also elected will be lay judges for the Supreme People’s Court, the highest judicial authority in the country, which is accountable to the Assembly for the results of its work and has six courtrooms.

The Court includes structures to deal with criminal cases, civil and administrative problems, crimes against state security, labor plots, economic issues and military matters.

On the other hand, the accountability of the government of Villa Clara, a central province of the nation, is planned, as well as the debate for approval of the draft Law of Transparency and Access to Information.

The evaluation of the opinion of the Committees on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, and on Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Environment should close the program of the day.

During the initial day, this Wednesday, the parliamentarians debated the actions of the Government to boost the economy, the economic report for the first half of the year and the report on the execution of the State budget for 2024, among other topics.

Prior to that date, last Monday and Tuesday, the deputies analyzed in 11 permanent committees the main problems of Cuba, with emphasis on economic performance and social programs.

The Third Ordinary Period of Sessions of Parliament, in its 10th Legislature, began the day before and should conclude next Saturday.