Ciego de Avila, Cuba.- With a renovation of its areas, restaurants and some of the rooms, the Starfish Cayo Guillermo hotel resumed its operations for international tourism, the Blue Diamond commercial group in Cuba reported.

The four-star all inclusive hotel is located in the northern keys of Ciego de Avila and offers accommodation for tourists of all ages and different vacation styles. In addition to its 296 rooms, it has two comfortable houses located in an exclusive area.

Run by the Canadian hotel chain Blue Diamond Resorts, the Starfish Cayo Guillermo hotel is surrounded by lush vegetation and beautiful beaches with crystal-clear waters and the implementation of all health protocols against Covid-19 in all of its areas, since it was certified with the Most Hygienic and Safe Tourism condition.

Cayo Guillermo, in the Jardines del Rey tourist destination, stands out for its impressive seabed and an excellent and well-preserved coral reef with a varied flora and fauna, ideal for diving and deep-sea fishing.

Likewise, the islet is an important place to practice water sports such as kitesurfing and windsurfing, as well as Boat Adventure and Catamaran Safari to Cayo Media Luna, a protected area very close to Pilar beach, among the most beautiful resorts in the Caribbean region.

Jardines del Rey is among Cuba’s major tourist regions. It has more than 10,000 rooms in 22 hotels and is a perfect place to enjoy sun and beach options and nautical activities.