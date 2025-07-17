Share

Havana, Cuba.- Speaking at the plenary session on Wednesday, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz presented a detailed assessment of the implementation and results of the government program measures aimed at correcting distortions and reinvigorating national development.

The report included an analysis from December 2023 to the present.

Marrero emphasized that the government program includes 10 general objectives, 87 specific objectives, 269 concrete actions, and 230 indicators and goals.

To date, three versions of the document have been prepared, which have been discussed and adjusted for implementation by the public administration.

He emphasized that, despite the United States’ efforts to harm the Cuban economy through the economic, commercial, and financial blockade, the country continues to make progress in its recovery efforts.

The head of government denounced Washington’s policies as seeking to limit foreign income, intimidate trading partners, and discourage foreign investment, with the goal of causing a short-term economic collapse.

However, he noted that there are also internal challenges, such as the persistence of old practices, a lack of innovation in implementing solutions, and the insufficient widespread use of good experiences.

Regarding fiscal matters, it was reported that, although a deficit was projected for the first quarter of the year, a surplus equivalent to 21 percent of what was planned was recorded.

Four provinces, including Havana, Matanzas, Artemisa, and Villa Clara, maintained surpluses, as did 51 municipalities across the country.

Likewise, the State budget’s current accounts have maintained a constant surplus during the first months of the year, amounting to 27 billion pesos.

Tax revenues have exceeded their target by 6.0 percent, thanks to the tax adjustments implemented.

The head of government reiterated the Caribbean country’s commitment to achieving macroeconomic stability and the well-being of the Cuban people, highlighting the importance of continuing to work responsibly and creatively to address current challenges and build a stronger and more sustainable economy.