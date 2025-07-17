Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and China agreed on Tuesday to enhance collaboration in the field of communication, as part of the preparatory work for the BRICS Media and Think Tanks Forum, which convenes in Rio de Janeiro today.

During a bilateral meeting, the head of the Chinese Xinhua news agency, Fu Hua, emphasized that the strong relationship between the two nations enables them to work together to amplify the voices of the Global South.

According to Fu, this new project aims primarily at fostering collaboration in news creation, facilitating professional networking, and enhancing technological training.

For her part, the deputy head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Maridé Fernández, thanked China for counting on the Caribbean island to implement this initiative, following its admission to the BRICS as an associate member.

She pointed out that lifting the information embargo and countering the media misinformation campaigns directed against countries in the Global South is a pressing issue.

She also asserted that Cuba is determined to forge a shared future with China, while upholding its support for the principle of One China.

The two delegations signed a memorandum of understanding, aimed at enhancing collaboration in the realm of information.

The memorandum also seeks to provide mutual assistance in the dissemination of content on social media platforms, as well as in the participation in forums and events organized in their countries.