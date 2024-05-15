Share

Budapest, Hungary.- The Cuban Ambassador in Budapest, Guillermo Vázquez, participated in a meeting with the new President of the Republic of Hungary, Dr. Tamás Sulyok, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the island informed.

In an exchange with the Heads of Missions and international organizations accredited in the country, the President gave a speech on main national and international issues.

The Ambassador had the opportunity to meet with the Hungarian President and address issues of interest on the bilateral agenda, in addition to extending Cuba’s greetings.

The head of State reciprocated the greetings and highlighted the more than six decades of relations between Havana and Budapest.