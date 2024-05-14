Share

Havana, Cuba.- A Workshop on Empowerment and Communication in Organizations begins today in Havana, under the auspices of the Center for Psychological and Sociological Research.

According to the organizing committee of the event, the sessions will be until next Friday with the presence of experts from the institution, one of the groups of the Agency of Social and Humanistic Sciences.

The workshop will be developed with the purpose of sharing experiences and meanings of the empowerment and communication processes; raising awareness about the need to generate internal atmospheres of development; identifying and exercising some of the skills that contribute to this; and planning follow-up actions that allow enriching what was learned in the meeting.

Empowerment is the process through which people strengthen their capabilities, confidence, vision and leadership as part of a social group, to promote positive changes in the situations in which they live.

The Social and Human Sciences Agency is part of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.