Havana, Cuba.- The exhibition The True Universal History, by young artist Alejandro Baró, will open on May 30 at Havana’s Hispano-American Center of Culture, where it will explore important social processes such as imperialism.

The exhibition, scheduled to open at 5:00 p.m., local time, will also show the artist’s view of history and post-coloniality, from the traditional collage technique, the habanacultural website reported.

The artworks that make up the exhibition belong to the series “Discurso supremacista” (Supremacist discourse) and are the result of the artist’s research in the virtual archives of important art collections in the Western world, such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Prado Museum in Madrid, and the Art Institute of Chicago, among others.

According to reviews, architecture stands out in the work of this artist from Matanzas province as a recurring theme, but he has evolved to delve into even more complex and emerging social phenomena, such as politics, power relations, memory, and coloniality.

In 2018, at the age of 21, his work caught the attention of Maria Morris Hambourg, who included him in the collection of the US RISD Museum. Several of his artworks are part of private collections worldwide.