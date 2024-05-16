Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, received this Wednesday afternoon, at the Palace of the Revolution, the chancellor of Venezuela, Yvan Gil, who is on an official visit to the Island.

During the meeting, the head of state sent an affectionate greeting to his counterpart Nicolás Maduro Moros, the Presidency reported in X.

Díaz-Canel highlighted the importance of Gil’s presence in the Caribbean nation, and congratulated Venezuela for the successful holding of the last ALBA-TCP Summit, which he described as solid.

“Venezuela will always be able to count on Cuba for all the cooperation they need,” the president later stated.

For his part, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister thanked Cuba for all its support, and conveyed a greeting of affection and solidarity from President Maduro.

In addition, he spoke of important joint challenges to overcome, in short-term and long-term situations.

This Wednesday, Gil also exchanged with his counterpart Bruno Rodríguez, a dialogue in which they advocated strengthening current bilateral ties, and expanding collaboration agreements in the area of health, education, science and technology for greater economic benefit. and productive of both towns.