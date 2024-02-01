Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Louis Sylvestre Radegonde, who is on an official visit to the Caribbean nation.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, the president sent greetings to Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan, to whom he extended an invitation to visit the island.

The president stressed that Radegonde’s visit says a lot about the historic bilateral relations, as reported by the Presidency of the Republic in its account on the social network X.

The Seychelles foreign minister was also received on Wednesday by the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, at the Capitol, headquarters of the Legislative body.

Radegonde held a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, who ratified the island’s interest in continuing to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The head of Cuban diplomacy reiterated his gratitude for Seychelles’ support for the resolution against the blockade that the Caribbean nation presents every year at the United Nations, as well as for the resolution approved within the African Union against that unilateral policy.