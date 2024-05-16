Cuba calls for resolution of conflicts and wars in the world

Havana, Cuba.- The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo, today called on her X account for the resolution of conflicts and wars, on the occasion of the International Day of Coexistence in Peace.

For his part, the head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, Emilio Lozada, ratified Cuba’s solidarity with the Palestinian people, and demanded an end to the Israeli genocide.

The UN’s official website highlights that the Millennium Declaration and its resolution 70/1, of September 2015, entitled “Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, establishes the importance of promoting peaceful, just and inclusive societies free from fear and violence.

The UN further calls for promoting dialogue between religions and cultures, and encourages support for practical measures that mobilize civil society, such as capacity-building, opportunities and cooperation frameworks.

The International Day of Coexistence in Peace was established by the United Nations General Assembly since 2017, with the purpose of mobilizing the international community towards tolerance, solidarity, respect and peace worldwide.