Havana, Cuba.- I am surprised with this world day for Cuba and we are already calling for an unprecedented global caravan for next April 25, Cuban-American activist Carlos Lazo told Prensa Latina Sunday.

In statements via telephone, the main promoter of the Bridges of Love project in the United States referred to his desire that by that date the mobilization be much larger, ‘universal, galactic if possible so that everywhere people raise their voices against the blockade and the sanctions of the U.S. government’.

Between Saturday and Sunday thousands of people in more than 70 cities around the world joined the initiative and demonstrated for the cessation of coercive measures against families on the island,’ he said.

According to the professor, in some 15 cities in the United States and seven in Canada, Cuban emigres and solidarity groups also demanded an end to the economic, commercial and financial siege against the largest of the Antilles.

‘In addition, it was great to see the brothers and sisters from Cuba also in these Bridges of Love’, he added.