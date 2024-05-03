Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel closed this Thursday the International Meeting in Solidarity with Cuba and against Imperialism, held at the Havana Convention Palace.

Before more than 1,100 delegates, the Cuban president thanked the international support for the Cuban cause and affirmed that his country will continue the path set since January 1, 1959.

In this sense, he highlighted the importance of promoting the support movement and visits by activists, union members, representatives of organizations and supportive people so that they know the reality of the country and the struggles of its people.

There is no better way to know our reality than by sharing with us, as you have done these days, living our resistance, our creativity and our spirit of struggle and victory, he noted.

Díaz-Canel denounced that the United States Government uses economic asphyxiation and media intoxication as weapons to try to destroy the Revolution of the Caribbean country.

In this regard, he specified that the administrations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden allocate millions of dollars to subversive plans and media campaigns, aimed at breaking national unity around the Revolution and the Communist Party of Cuba.

The president declared that this policy against his country has intensified over the years and today has as its maximum expression the inclusion of the island in the unilateral list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

Cuba supports solidarity, stated the president, who recalled that the only troops sent by the Caribbean nation to other latitudes are those of international aid workers and teachers.

Regarding media intoxication, Díaz-Canel said that there is a live, tested and articulated campaign by the United States Government, in the international media and especially on social networks to discredit the Cuban Revolution.

Given this scenario, he emphasized the importance of educating the people in the ethical use of social networks.

He explained that it is a priority for the Caribbean nation to strengthen the unity and participation of the people in decision-making and to perfect ideological work.

Díaz-Canel assured that although the island faces several challenges, the Cuban people continue their commitment to the fight for equality and peace, inspired by the leaders of the Revolution, Fidel Castro and Raúl Castro.