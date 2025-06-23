Share

Havana, Cuba.- In an urgent message sent Saturday evening by Andrés Gómez of the Antonio Maceo Brigade, the organization has strongly condemned the actions taken by the United States to join Israel in its aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A statement issued in Havana reads:

“As we have feared for weeks, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have plunged humanity into an endless abyss.

“Their military forces have attacked nuclear plants in Iran.

“Like inept and irresponsible genocidal criminals, they boast of their actions.

“The world censures and condemns them for what they have caused!”

Antonio Maceo Brigade

Havana, Cuba

June 21, 2025