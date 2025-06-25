Share

Minsk, Belarus.- Belarus strongly declares the inadmissibility of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, the country’s president, Aleksander Lukashenko, said.

The Belarusian head of State made these comments to reporters after his meeting in Minsk with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who is on an official visit to the European country.

“Belarus has experienced what illegal restrictive measures by some hostile states are. And it strongly declares the inadmissibility of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the island of freedom, which causes irreparable damage to the Cuban people,” Lukashenko emphasized.

The president noted that for many decades, Cuba remains a reliable ally of Belarus in the Western Hemisphere.

“Our relations are based on mutual respect and equality, and comprehensive support on key issues for both countries, including in the context of international organizations,” the president said.