Minsk, Belarus.- President of Belarus’s House of Representatives, Vladimir Andreichenko, on Wednesday denounced the US blockade against Cuba at a meeting with Cuban Ambassador here, Juan Valdes.

At a meeting at the headquarters of Parliament, the lawmaker reiterated his government’s support for Cuba at the UN and other international organizations and its condemnation of foreign powers’ policy of imposing unilateral measures.

During the talks, the representatives of Minsk and Havana stressed the importance of strengthening political and parliamentary relations, the prospects of expanding economic and commercial ties and collaboration in international organizations.

In this regard, it was noted that Cuba was an observer of the Eurasian Economic Union when Belarus was chair of that organization.

Andreichenko said that Belarus and Cuba have a solid base to develop cooperation in all areas, partly due to the official visit paid by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to that country on Oct.23, 2019.

He noted that the talks between Diaz-Canel and his Belorussian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, promoted the joint formulation of a Bilateral Plan of Action and the creation of an Intergovernmental Commission, which will meet in Havana in this year’s first quarter.

The parliamentary leader added that Parliament would like to receive President of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo. He also stressed his country’s interest in Cuban vaccines and tourism potentials.