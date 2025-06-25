Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Symposium, CUBATRABAJA, concludes on Wednesday at this capital’s Conference Center after an opening day in which participants called for ensuring the professionalization and institutionalization of social workers.

The proposal considers the performance of social welfare administrators to be key to implementing prevention projects and programs within communities and families.

During the opening day of the event, the first of its kind in Cuba, issues related to promoting and exchanging knowledge and experiences were discussed, including science and innovation to seek answers to new social and labor realities.

In the keynote address that opened the scientific program, Cuba’s Labor and Social Security Minister Marta Elena Feito emphasized that there must be a connection between employment and economic development.

In that relationship, she stressed the need to implement all available scientific and technical advances, in addition to creating spaces for ongoing creation, because this will lead to fair and equitable policies.

Other topics discussed were equity and social justice, assistance for people in vulnerable situations, care for children, teenagers, and youths, and human capital management.

Under the slogan “For Decent Work and Sustainable Social Development,” the Labor and Social Security Ministry (MTSS), the Center for Labor Studies, and the Cuban Social Labor Observatory organized the event.