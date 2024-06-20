Academic stage of seminar on tourism concludes in Cuba

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The academic stage of the 17th International Seminar on Journalism and Tourism taking place in Havana concludes today, with signs of satisfaction from the attendees.

In addition to the hosts, this meeting had the presence of 45 informants, especially from Canada and Latin America, with a greater presence of Colombians and Mexicans.

The academic exchanges addressed current trends in the travel industry and the influence of artificial intelligence on tourism developments.

In addition to the conferences and starting today, participants will visit Varadero to get in touch with one of the main recreational destinations in this country.

The event takes place every year in June at the José Martí International Institute of Journalism in Havana, and is organized by the tourist press circle of the Union of Journalists of Cuba.