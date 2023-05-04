Havana, Cuba.- The 41st Cuban International Tourism Fair concludes today in the spaces of the protocol zone of the State Council named El Laguito. With Havana as the venue and cultural heritage as the center of attention, the fair achieved wide expectations about the Cuban travel industry, and the performance of local and foreign companies […]

