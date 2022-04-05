Havana, Cuba.- Cuban authorities on Monday convened the 1st International Medical Tourism and Wellness Fair (FITSaludCuba), slated from October 17-20 at Havana’s Pabexpo fairground.

The fair will be held as part of the 15th Salud Para Todos (Health for All) Fair and will be the perfect venue to socialize Cuba’s strategy to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers said.

It will be supported and managed by Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health, Comercializadora de Servicios Medicos S.A. (Trading Enterprise of Medical Services LLC, which is turning 10) and the Chamber of Commerce.

According to the call posted on the website of Medical Services, the goal of FITSaludCuba is to exhibit the products and share the experiences and breakthroughs of health tourism in Cuba and the world in order to consolidate alliances in this modality of sustainable development.

Moreover, the 1st International Seminar on Medical Tourism and Wellness will be held and will deal about Models of commercialization of medical tourism and development trends of wellness tourism.

The 2nd International Forum on Foreign Investment in the healthcare sector will also take place as a special space to promote and delve into these kinds of opportunities in Cuba.