Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples expresses solidarity with Iran

Statement by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) in solidarity with Iran in response to the recent U.S. attacks

Havana, June 22, 2025

The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), faithful to the principles of solidarity, peace, and respect for sovereignty that guide the foreign policy of the Cuban Revolution, strongly condemns the military attacks perpetrated by the United States government against three nuclear facilities in Iran and expresses its unwavering support and solidarity with the Iranian people and government, victims of this unjustifiable aggression.

These actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. The unilateral resort to armed aggression is an illegal and inadmissible act that undermines the fundamental pillars of peaceful coexistence among nations.

We denounce that these attacks, far from contributing to stability, dangerously aggravate the already complex crisis in the Middle East. The United States, with its policy of hegemony and warmongering, demonstrates absolute disregard for the lives and security of its people, while fueling a cycle of violence and retaliation with unpredictable consequences.

ICAP warns that the military escalation unleashed by the US government could generate a catastrophic scenario of conflagration on a global scale.

The threat of nuclear war, with the potential to draw in multiple regional and global actors, puts at risk not only the peace of the Middle East, but also the security of all humanity. The humanitarian, environmental, economic, and political consequences would be devastating.

We reaffirm Tehran’s right to defend its sovereignty and the self-determination of its people. We also urgently call on the international community, peace-loving forces, and the peoples of the world to raise their voices strongly against this new and dangerous imperialist military adventure.

We demand:

1. The immediate cessation of all hostile and aggressive actions.

2. Strict respect for international law and the United Nations Charter.

3. The resolution of disputes through diplomatic dialogue and peaceful negotiations.

4. The denunciation of imperial double standards and an end to its impunity, along with its accomplices in the genocidal Zionist regime of Israel.

World peace is non-negotiable. The path of confrontation and force leads to disaster. ICAP joins all dignified peoples and progressive forces of the planet in demanding dignified peace, justice, and respect for the right of all nations to decide their destiny free from imperialist interference and aggression.

We reiterate our solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP)

(Taken from Cubadebate)