Rome, Italy.- Cuba is present at the TTG Travel Experience Tourism Fair, which is taking place from October 12 to 14 in the city of Rimini, in the northeastern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, a Cuban representative at the event said on Wednesday.

Madelen Gonzalez-Pardo, the tourism counselor of the Cuban Embassy in Italy, said that during the fair, promotional actions will be held with a view to consolidating Cuba’s positioning in the Italian market.

Among the objectives is to present the latest ‘Cuba Unica’ campaign and the attraction from new tour operators to promote an increase in the number of travelers to Cuba. The Cuban delegation to the event also includes Alberto Encinoso, chief communications at the Ministry of Tourism, as well as representatives of hotel chains like Gran Caribe and Cubanacan.

Executives from other associated companies like Melia Hotels International, Iberostar, and Blue Diamond Resorts, as well as the travel agencies Cubatur, Havanatur Italia, and Gaviota Tour Varadero, are also taking part.

Cuban experts will hold meetings with tour operators and travel agents to update them on new tourist attractions, including the reopening of Cayo Largo del Sur as a destination par excellence for Italian holidaymakers.