Amid a context characterized by the tightening of the economic embargo imposed by the United States, the Mexican government sent a new shipment of 1,193 tons of humanitarian aid to Cuba on Tuesday.

The Mexican Navy ships Papaloapan and Huasteco set sail from the port of Veracruz on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This action was carried out following instructions from Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

The ARM Papaloapan, the statement added, is carrying 1,078 tons of beans and powdered milk, which are essential food items; meanwhile, the ARM Huasteco is transporting 92 tons of beans and 23 tons of other food supplies.

The Mexico City government provided support to several social organizations to deliver 23 tons of humanitarian aid to the collection center established in the Historic Center; this amount is part of the first shipment.

According to reports, the sea transport, which is estimated to take four days and includes loading and unloading the cargo, required the use of five forklifts, a crane, and more than 350 naval components.

After 814 tons of basic food and hygiene products arrived in Havana on February 12, this is the second shipment of material aid that Mexico has sent to the island.

The Ministry stated that “the people of Mexico maintain their tradition of solidarity with the peoples of Latin America and, in particular, with the people of Cuba. Our country has always provided assistance to our sister nations in need.”

Along these lines, it highlighted that in recent months, assistance has been sent to various countries that required Mexico’s support in the face of wildfires in California and Chile, floods in Texas, and natural disasters in several nations across the continent.

The shipment departs amid threats from the United States to take coercive action against nations that supply oil to Cuba, representing a further tightening of the blockade that Washington has applied to Cuba for more than six decades.