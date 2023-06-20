Havana, Cuba.- With the participation of delegates from 12 countries, the Cuban province of Matanzas will host from June 28 to July 4 the Third Mesoamerican and Caribbean Congress of Living Community Cultures. The congress will have as its main objective the exchange of experiences on the community cultures of the Mesoamerican and Caribbean region, […]

Havana, Cuba.- With the participation of delegates from 12 countries, the Cuban province of Matanzas will host from June 28 to July 4 the Third Mesoamerican and Caribbean Congress of Living Community Cultures.

The congress will have as its main objective the exchange of experiences on the community cultures of the Mesoamerican and Caribbean region, with themes such as art in its character of transforming society, raciality, religion, identity and traditions.

The spokesperson for the community movement in Cuba, María Eugenia Romero, explained that addressing issues related to national histories, patrimonial ties in childhood, adolescence and the development of popular education and community artistic creation, will arouse much interest in the event’s program.

Furthermore, discussing communication and inclusion in terms of gender issues, diversity, women’s empowerment, virtual work and the media will represent a valuable opportunity for the exchange of criteria in pursuit of looking towards community development.

Romero commented that Cuba constitutes a bridge of living cultures that covers each of the nation’s territories, and pointed out that in the contest the country will exhibit ten work experiences in urban and rural communities.

Artistic and literary presentations, projection of audiovisuals, visits to community projects such as Maravillas de la Infancia, Afroatenas, Galería Corazones and the development of word circles in emblematic Matanzas institutions such as the Pharmaceutical Museum and the Curator’s Office stand out on the agenda of the Congress.

With delegates from Mexico, Guatemala and the rest of the territories of the Mesoamerican area, the Congress becomes a propitious space to promote the exchange of opinions and experiences in community work for the sake of greater social growth.