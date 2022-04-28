Havana, Cuba.- Cuba will hold the XVI International Congress on Sugar and Sugarcane Derivatives (Diversification 2022) from June 20 to 24, which has human and animal nutrition among its fundamental themes, it was announced here.

This event will seek to contribute to the transformation of the sugar agribusiness, based on the application of management and innovation, the general director of the Cuban Institute for Research on Sugar Cane Derivatives (Icidca), Mariela Gallardo also told Prensa Latina.

It is a mixed congress, of a scientific and commercial nature that will examine the research results of recent years in the knowledge and introduction of achievements in the production of sugar and by-products, she added.

It includes a business forum and a virtual trade fair, pre-congress courses, an event on bioproducts, and one of its objectives is to promote foreign investment in this field.

The topics that will guide discussions, in addition to human and animal nutrition, include sugar cane agriculture, technology and industrial equipment, research into renewable energy sources for the sugar industry and by-products (alcohols, rums, beverages, sorbitol).

They also cover derivatives of cellulose fiber from sugarcane bagasse, bioproducts and organic fertilizers for agriculture, value chains and competitiveness of sugar and derivatives, climate change, environmental and quality management.

Gallardo said that Diversification 2022 will promote commercial presentations, in which companies will be able to promote their products, services and technologies related to the event.

This congress is convened by the Azcuba Sugar Business Group, the Association of Sugar Technicians of Cuba (ATAC) and Icidca.

So far, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Mexico and other countries have confirmed their participation.

Meanwhile, the 2021-22 harvest continues in the sector, in which 29 sugar mills remain active, according to Azcuba sources.

Those linked to this task strive to grind as much cane as possible, despite the lack of supplies and spare parts for combine harvesters and other equipment, organizational problems and other difficulties, they added.