Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.- Ethiopians and Cubans commemorated the 45th anniversary of the battle of Karramara, which protected Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity over the Ogaden desert, against external expansionist attempts. The Ethiopia-Cuba Friendship Park hosted the celebration of the victory of the joint troops of both countries which, according to the Cuban ambassador in Addis […]

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.- Ethiopians and Cubans commemorated the 45th anniversary of the battle of Karramara, which protected Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity over the Ogaden desert, against external expansionist attempts.

The Ethiopia-Cuba Friendship Park hosted the celebration of the victory of the joint troops of both countries which, according to the Cuban ambassador in Addis Ababa, Jorge Lefebre, sealed with bloodshed on the battlefields, the deep and lasting friendship existing between the Cuban and Ethiopian peoples.

He reminded me of the hundreds of doctors, teachers, and health personnel who have served in the African country, as well as the thousands of Ethiopians, many of them war orphans, trained in the Caribbean Island, and some present at this Sunday’s celebration.

Ambassador Eshete Tilahun, director general for Latin America and Europe of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, thanked Cuba for its continuous support to his country and highlighted the sacrifice and accompaniment of the Caribbean troops during the battle of Karramara in a true demonstration of international solidarity.

He also emphasized the relations of respect and cooperation throughout 48 years with Cuba.

Floral offerings were placed at the foot of the two murals showing the portraits printed on bronze plaques of the 163 Cuban combatants who fell during the combat in the park popularly known as Tiglachin Monument (Our Struggle, in the Amharic language).