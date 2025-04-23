Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ambassador to Australia, Tanieris Diéguez, carried out a busy schedule during her official trip to the Northern Territory, where she was welcomed by its governor Hugh Heggie.

Diéguez also met with the mayor of Darwin, Kon Vatskalis, and paid a formal visit to the Vice President of the Legislative Assembly, Brian O’Gallagher.

Similarly, she had a conversation with Suzy Wilson-Uilelea, the director of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in the Northern Territory, Kelly Ralston, the deputy executive director of Trade, Investment and Opportunities, and Jed Matz, the deputy executive director of the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

In her discussions with the representatives of the northern Australian region, the Cuban diplomat reaffirmed her country’s commitment to collaborating in various fields, including healthcare and education, particularly with the indigenous population.

In the context of her visit, Diéguez discussed with leaders of various sectors the potential for fostering bilateral ties in areas such as commerce, farming, fishing, and investment.

Furthermore, she had the chance to admire the indigenous artworks on display at the Museum and Gallery of Darwin, known as the only tropical capital of Australia.