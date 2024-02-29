Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, received in a ceremony at the Foreign Ministry the credentials of Cuban ambassador Carlos Valdés.

According to Valdés, after the protocol ceremony the parties reviewed the excellent state of bilateral and multilateral relations between the two countries, and highlighted the broad opportunities in the economic-commercial exchange between Cuba and Uzbekistan in the near future.

The Cuban diplomat was accredited as ambassador to Uzbekistan, concurrently from Azerbaijan.

On the Uzbek side, Alisher Akhmedov, director of Cooperation with the countries of America, and Rustam Ismailov, Press Secretary of the Foreign Ministry, were also present.