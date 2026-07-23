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Managua, Nicaragua.- Nicaraguan Co-President Daniel Ortega denounced the blockade policy that the United States government has maintained against Cuba for more than six decades and the pressure it currently exerts on sovereign nations.

Addressing the leading event last night commemorating the 47th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution, held in Plaza de la Fe in this capital, Ortega affirmed that hegemonic powers seek to dominate peoples to seize their wealth.

The president mentioned the cases of Cuba and Venezuela, and expressed his solidarity with the people of both nations and their leaders.

The Nicaraguan co-president remembered before thousands of attendees that Cuba has been subjected to a US blockade for more than 60 years, despite which it has resisted and defended its revolutionary project.

He expressed, “Our respect, our embrace, our greetings to the people of Cuba, Raul (Castro), Miguel Diaz-Canel.”

Ortega also noted his solidarity with the Venezuelan people and President Nicolas Maduro, whom the United States government is holding in a New York jail along with his wife, Cilia Flores.