Moscow, Russia.- Cuban Ambassador to Russia Julio Garmendia on Saturday highlighted the ties of friendship between the two countries and the examples of condemnation of the United States’ hostility against the Caribbean island.

‘Russia is a pillar of solidarity with Cuba and in condemning the criminal blockade against our country,’ the Cuban diplomat said in exclusive statements to Prensa Latina.

‘This is not new, the Russian people have historically been very supportive of Cuba,’ said Garmendia, who also pointed out that this friendship and affection ‘is already part of a tradition.’

The diplomat explained that despite the limitations caused by Covid-19, significant demonstrations of support for Cuba and the fight against the tightening of Washington’s policy against the country have taken place in recent months.

As examples, Garmendia mentioned Russia’s joining the Europe for Cuba channel, broadcast on YouTube, which allows to link friends of Cuba in different cities and countries and show their awareness-raising actions for the Cuban cause.

He also highlighted the initiatives in Russia of the International Caravan of Solidarity with Cuba, including the flight of an aerostat with the image of Commander Ernesto Che Guevara, and his message of repudiation of Washington’s policy.

The Cuban ambassador added that every year, the State Duma (Lower House of Parliament) approves a resolution condemning the US blockade against Cuba. ‘This year will not be an exception.’

The resolution entitled ‘Necessity of Ending the Economic, Commercial and Financial Blockade Imposed by the United States of America against Cuba’ will be voted on June, for the 29th time, at the United Nations General Assembly, Garmendia said.