Havana, Cuba.- The new Cuban ambassador to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Eduardo Luis Correa, presented his credentials to the president of the Supreme People’s Assembly, Choe Ryong Hae.

The diplomat also conveyed a greeting from the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to the general secretary of the Labor Party and president of the State Affairs Committee of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un.

According to the Korean news agency KCNA, at the ceremony, held at the Mansudae Congress Palace, the parties reiterated their willingness to strengthen the traditional ties of friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

By decision of their historical leaders, Fidel Castro Ruz and Kim Il Sung, Cuba and the DPRK established diplomatic relations on August 29, 1960.