Havana, Cuba.- The Spanish vertical wholesale tour operator Enjoy Travel Group reported today the start of the Madrid-Havana flight starting June 29.

According to Luis Jiménez Ayala, vice president of Marketing & Sales of Enjoy Travel Group, all the conditions are ready for the start of the Madrid-Havana flight, which will begin every Saturday from June 29 to September 7. This frequency will be carried out with A330-200 aircraft from the Plus Ultra airline, with 288 seats, of which 24 in Business class.

As a novelty, he was reported that it will also reach eastern Cuba, connecting Madrid-Havana-Holguín, and Holguín-Havana-Madrid.

Enjoy Travel Group is a Spanish vertical wholesale tour operator with more than 20 years of experience, passionate about Cuba and travel, with a presence in Latin America and Europe. It currently manage more than 15 weekly air routes connecting Cuba and the Caribbean.