Havana, Cuba.- The Belgian humanitarian project Cuba Soberana this today sent three suitcases with a total of 60 kilograms of medicines and supplies to Cuba.

The coordinator of the initiative, Reinaldo Romero, indicated health and social centers in the provinces of Pinar del Río and Havana as the destination of the donation.

Since last year Cuba Soberana has dispatched small loads of aid to the island by air, donations that complement the main objective of the project: the shipment of containers. Romero explained that this gesture has been a collective effort, an initiative in which he has enrolled several people on Belgian soil.

Since its creation in 2021, Cuba Soberana has dispatched four containers to the Caribbean country -the most recent one loaded last April-, with beds for various hospital uses, incubators, resuscitation equipment, wheelchairs, sports equipment, medicines and other resources.

In addition to hospitals, the cargoes of Cuba Soberana are intended for schools, day care centers and sports areas.