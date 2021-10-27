Havana, Cuba.- Germany’s tourism group FTI Touristik announced the resumption of its air operations to Cuba, given the gradual reopening of the country’s borders.

According to FTI, it expanded the offer of trips to the Caribbean due to the growing demand from its clients for winter vacations and, in particular, due to the opening of Cuban borders on November 15.

Within the possibilities offered by FTI, both air connections and accommodation options are provided, a report from the group said.

Among the health guarantees that Cuba offers to the tourism industry are safety and counting with more than 90 percent of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 by that date.

In addition, workers in tourism, transport, customs, immigration and aviation sectors, along with those in Public Health, will get a booster dose before November 15, as they were the first people to be vaccinated in Cuba.