Havana, Cuba.- Cuban ambassador Andrés González exchanged today with the Minister of Health of Maldives, Abdullah Khaleel, about the medical cooperation provided by Cuba in that country.

Daniel Posada, head of the Cuban Medical Brigade in Maldives, and Khadheja Abdul Samad Abdulla, Maldivian head of State for Health, participated in the meeting.

The Maldives has repeatedly thanked Cuba for its assistance in the health sphere with the collaboration of doctors and training opportunities. Cuba maintains a medical brigade in the Maldives, with professionals who cover health areas in the capital Malé and the islands that make up the small archipelago.

Both countries, in addition to a close diplomatic relationship, share the desire to continue strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation and contacts between their peoples.