Havana, Cuba.- The Syrian Minister of Health, Hassan Mohammed Al-Ghoubash, reiterated today his country’s willingness to promote cooperation with Cuba in different aspects related to health.

When receiving Cuban ambassador Luis Mariano Hernandez at the Ministry’s headquarters, Al-Ghoubash expressed confidence in the innovative medicines that Cuba produces and in their effectiveness, and also in the capacity of Cuban scientists who have made important contributions to the world.

He assured that the bilateral collaboration could cover the training of Syrian cadres, particularly in the nursing specialty, in addition to the registration of medicines, as stipulated in the agreement signed between the two countries in 2018.

On the other hand, Al-Ghoubash highlighted the excellent relations between the two countries, both at the popular and governmental level, and called for finding ways to overcome the difficulties that prevent cooperation from taking practical steps.

He referred to his recent meeting with his Cuban counterpart José Ángel Miranda, during the 76th session of the General Assembly of the World Health Organization held in Geneva, and reiterated his country’s appreciation and gratitude to Cuba for the help offered in health.

In turn, the head of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Damascus stressed the need to reactivate the signed document and take practical steps in the area of ??health that achieve mutual benefit for both peoples.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultation.

The meeting was attended by Razan Salutah, Vice Minister of Health for Pharmaceutical Affairs and Medical Engineering, and her counterpart for medical affairs, Ahmad Dumerieh, as well as the directors of International Relations and Planning.

Deep friendship, unconditional solidarity and invariable common positions marked 58 years of relations between Syria and Cuba, which began on August 11, 1965.

Between 2016 and 2019, Syria received tons of Cuban cancer medicines and vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, influenza and hepatitis B, at a time when Western countries imposed a tight blockade that prevented the arrival of medical supplies in the country.

Another sign of cooperation and solidarity was the shipment, by Havana, of a donation of 240,000 doses of the Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines, three Cuban-produced drugs against Covid-19.