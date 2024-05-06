Share

Havana, Cuba.- With a Final Declaration that advocates for a peaceful world and social justice, the VIII International Seminar on Peace and for the Abolition of Foreign Military Bases ended this Sunday, from the town of Caimanera, bordering the only artificial border existing in Cuba, imposed by the United States in 1903.

The reading of the important document, approved by the 80 participants from 30 countries in the event, was carried out by Sara Román Palmesano, a guest member of the Friends of Cuba Committee of Cali, Colombia, in a political-cultural event in the coastal town, described as heroic by the Historical Leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, on July 26, 1985.

The Declaration endorsed the proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace and the commitment of the pacifists gathered at the Seminar to denounce the aggressive and interventionist policies of the current White House government and its allies.

They also demanded the closure of foreign military bases and facilities of the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) around the world and to continue demanding the return of the territory illegally occupied by the Yankee naval base in Guantánamo.

In an increasingly complex context, characterized by the increase in the aggressiveness of capitalism at a global level and the interference of all types of US imperialism, the European Union and NATO, the document rejected cyberwar and disinformation campaigns. communication undertaken by these powers, their role in the militarization of Ukraine and their support for the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which must cease.

Solidarity with the people of Palestine, their inalienable right to self-determination, to build their own independent and sovereign State within the pre-1960 borders, with its capital in East Jerusalem, was unanimous, and repression and persecution in several countries was denounced. against activists who support the ceasefire in that Middle Eastern nation.

Leaders of the World Peace Council and its member organizations, anti-war activists and friends in solidarity with Cuba, urged to work in an articulated manner on actions in defense of world peace, with movements of solidarity with the Caribbean nation in different countries.

Support for the Cuban people, who continue their great effort to achieve a more just, prosperous, democratic and sustainable socialist society, was among the pronouncements of the Declaration, as well as the fraternal greeting and recognition to the people of Guantánamo and its authorities, for the warm welcome provided and the facilities extended for the successful completion of the Seminar.