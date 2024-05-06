Share

Beijing, China.- China registered this Sunday a 40 percent increase in the search for plane tickets and hotels in Cuba, after the announcement of the visa exemption for the Chinese.

According to the local newspaper The Paper, the Ctrip platform reported this increase compared to the previous day and reported that residents of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Tianjin, Shandong and Fujian showed great interest in the topic.

The direct flight route Beijing-Havana is now available on the Qunar travel platform, with a stopover in Madrid, operated by AirChina, which will make its inaugural journey on the 17th.

According to Qunar, the most popular tourist cities on the island are Havana and Varadero, while the 14-day trip option through four Caribbean countries (Mexico, Cuba, Costa Rica and Panama) is among the most sought-after routes.

Qin Jing, vice president of Ctrip Group, believes that with the visa exemption and the resumption of direct flights, the time and money costs for tourists will be significantly reduced, so more Chinese visitors can be expected to explore these destinations.

During the closing of the International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2024), the island’s Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García, announced that Chinese citizens with an ordinary passport will be able to enter that Caribbean nation without the need for a visa.

The owner also reported that the Asian giant will be the guest country of honor in next year’s edition of this event.

In recent statements to Prensa Latina, the Cuban Minister of Tourism for Asia, Elizabeth Cristina Vela, said that Cuba focuses on promoting its characteristics of security and connection with nature.

Resuming the direct Beijing-Havana flight with AirChina is one of the main objectives of both nations after the gradual recovery of the sector internationally.

On a recent visit to the Asian giant, the Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, explained to tour operators and tourism workers from China the attractions of the island that make it a preferred destination.

During an exchange forum at the headquarters of the Caribbean Embassy in Beijing, he emphasized that despite the difficult economic situation derived from the incidence of the US blockade and Covid-19, Cuba is a happy country that continues on its path to development.

Marrero urged them to break the number of visits by Chinese tourists to the island in one year, a figure that stands at around 50 thousand registered in 2018.