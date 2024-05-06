Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 13th International Meeting of Psychology Students begins today in Havana, after the official opening at the Aula Magna of the University of Havana.

More than a thousand participants from 26 countries will attend at the event, which concludes on Friday and will be held in person and virtually under the motto Connection, Science, Culture.

Throughout the week, conferences, presentations, community fairs, cultural and recreational exchanges will be held at different venues, including the Varona building of the University of Havana, the Bertolt Brecht Cultural Center, and the La Giraldilla ranch.

The scientific program includes debates about gender studies; cyber-, neuro-, sports- and environmental psychology; human health and well-being; couple and sexuality; as well as education, subjectivity and human development.