Havana, Cuba.- Cuba will host the Second International Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Left Parties and Movements, from today until Wednesday at the Havana Convention Palace.

Cuban intellectuals, personalities, thinkers, academics together with a hundred of their colleagues from 32 countries will debate the importance of unity and the position of youth against fascism and neo-fascism, with the purpose of agreeing on a common agenda of confronting those challenges.

This meeting is of great importance for the popular, left-wing and progressive parties, movements and forces, given the worsening of the international situation and the systemic crisis that affects the world, the rise of fascism in various parts, the progressive death of the old world, and the delay in the emergence of a new world order.

According Enrique Ubieta, the coordinator of the event and director of the Cuba Socialista Magazine, the last day of the event will be dedicated to the analysis and preparation of the plan formed together with those present, to receive proposals and agree on concrete actions.

This call from the Cuba Socialista Magazine, theoretical and political organ of the Cuban Communist Party, is co-sponsored by the Party’s Ñico López University, Casa de las Américas, the Cuban chapter of the Network in Defense of Humanity, and the Cuban newspapers Granma and Juventud Rebelde.