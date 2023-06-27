Havana, Cuba.- A delegation from the Cuban Ministry of Justice (MINJUS), headed by Vice Minister Pilar Alicia Varona Estrada, arrived in Spain to fulfill a work agenda aimed at closer collaboration in the sphere. The program intends to comply with agreements recently adopted, during the visit of a representation of the Iberian country to Havana. […]

Havana, Cuba.- A delegation from the Cuban Ministry of Justice (MINJUS), headed by Vice Minister Pilar Alicia Varona Estrada, arrived in Spain to fulfill a work agenda aimed at closer collaboration in the sphere.

The program intends to comply with agreements recently adopted, during the visit of a representation of the Iberian country to Havana.

This Monday, the Cuban delegation visited the company linked to ANCERT notary service technology, where both parties were able to strengthen the bases for the mutual exchange of experiences in the field.

The meeting will contribute to the preparation of specialists and officials of the organization and strengthen actions that will contribute to improving the quality of notarial services in Cuba.

At the beginning of this month, the visit to Cuba of a Spanish delegation concluded, headed by Enrique Gil, Secretary General of the Conference of Ministers of Justice of Ibero-America, and José Ángel Martínez, President of the General College of Notaries of Spain.

Oscar Silvera, Minister of Justice of Cuba, affirmed that excellent relations between the institutions were promoted during those days, and assured that the two parties will comply with the agreements adopted, mainly aimed at notarial cooperation.