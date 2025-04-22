Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 2025 Cuba Salud International Conference begins today in Havana, with approximately three thousand delegates from fifty nations in attendance, until April 25.

With the Havana Convention Center and the Pabexpo fairgrounds as venues, the conference will host over 400 scientific events and more than 200 keynote speeches, panel discussions, symposiums, and meetings.

At a press conference, Ileana Morales, National Director of Science, Technology, and Innovation at the Ministry of Public Health, announced that the 16th Health for All Trade Fair and the 2nd International Medical Tourism and Wellness Fair will also take place.

She also mentioned the first Cuba-China Science and Innovation conference, which will address topics related to biotechnology and will have the participation of several rectors from Chinese medical universities.

As part of the planned events, the inaugural One Health National Congress will focus on Cuba’s comprehensive health strategy, which encompasses the expertise and active involvement of all sectors of society, including agriculture, education, water, and energy.

As explained by Morales, the event will culminate in the Havana Declaration, which will reveal the key health issues facing the world in the years to come.